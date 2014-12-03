The First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kevin Phelps

An upper level disturbance is moving through the area this morning producing light snow. This wave will continue to drop SE through the morning with minor accumulations along and south of I-80 likely. A second wave of heavier snow will set up by mid-morning for areas along highway 34 and wrap up by 4 this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will range from a dusting-1” in the QC, to 1”-3” along highway 34. This could lead to a few slick spots this morning, but overall no major impacts are expected. Temps will be stuck in the 20s today and tomorrow, but by Friday highs will return to the 40s.

TODAY: Light snow. High 29°. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Low 11° Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cool. High 24°.

