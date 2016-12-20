Area police to hand out bicycles collected thanks to community effort

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – ‘Tis the season of giving, whether it’s to your loved ones or someone in need. Sometimes spreading cheer is a community effort. This year, some Christmas cheer will be rolled out on two wheels after a call to action was put out to area businesses to donate children’s bicycles. It’s also a team effort with local police departments.

In a room full of bright and colorful new wheels several police officers on Tuesday looked like they were on a cycling shopping spree. It’s the second year Vander Vending owner Jerry Schreiner has done something like this. KWQC tagged along last year in Colona as the gifts were handed out. This time, Schreiner asked clients to contribute and dozens of bicycles began rolling in.

“Last year was the first year and we had thirteen bikes. We set out this year to do thirty and ended up with over sixty,” said Schreiner. Some of the companies that donated include LeClaire Manufacturing, Olympic Steel, Dr. Pepper, Sam’s Club, Vistar, and Total Solutions. Schreiner’s business had enough bicycles collected to reach out to most of the Quad Cities police departments to help find the right families.

“Some of these kids may have never had a bicycle before so we’re very, very excited about it,” said Lt. Dan Knittle with Rock Island Police.

The officers couldn’t help but have a little fun while browsing through the bicycles. They loaded them one-by-one into trucks and said they’re glad to have another chance to reach out to families around the holidays.

“With the way the press has been lately with police officers it’s been pretty rough at times. But this is a good positive way we can show that we care, which we really do,” said Coal Valley Police Chief Jack Chick.