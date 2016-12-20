Change.org petition supports Davenport Superintendent

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — A petition has been launched on change.org in support of embattled Davenport Superintendent Art Tate.

Last week, a formal ethics complaint was filed against Tate by the Iowa Department of Education. Now a petition has been started, urging Governor Branstad, Lieutenant Governor Reynolds and Davenport Community Legislators to stand behind the superintendent’s decision to use the district’s reserve fund on student spending.

We request you take action immediately to recognize that Dr. Tate is doing the right thing by using the District’s Reserve Funds to allow him to expend the same amount of funding for our students as those districts across the state that are funded at the highest level. If our students don’t deserve the same level of funding please explain why.

Our legislators have all stated that education is there first priority. As constituents all we ask is that you recognize the simple moral principle of equality.

