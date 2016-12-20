Chemical spill at plant in Keokuk

UPDATE- Roquette has released the following statement:

Roquette has communicated that today, at approximately 2:45PM CST, an acid line at its plant facility in Keokuk, IA leaked and spilled 35% HCL acid to the ground. Both the internal Hazmat team and Lee County Hazmat teams responded to the event immediately. The Keokuk Fire Department and local emergency personnel were also dispatched to the plant in response to the incident as part of Roquette’s standard procedure. The release was contained by approximately 3:00PM, drains to the river were secured to mitigate the release of HCL, and clean-up activities are currently under way. Employees working in close proximity to the release were immediately evacuated and the area was secured to prevent unauthorized entry. Five individuals directly impacted by the release were evaluated by medical personnel onsite and were later transported to the local hospital for further evaluation. Those individuals transported to the local hospital are either being monitored or have been released. Roquette has immediately initiated an investigation to determine the root causes of this incident and to identify corrective measures to put in place in order to avoid the occurrence of similar incidents in the future. Roquette will provide further updates and timely information to employees and the local community as they become available.

KEOKUK, Iowa (WGEM) – A chemical spill at the Roquette plant in Keokuk, Iowa prompted a large emergency response Tuesday afternoon.

According to WGEM Lee County Emergency Management Director Steve Cirinna said a frozen line in the plant leaked hydrochloric acid. He said the leak was stopped at 2:40 p.m.

Cirinna said multiple people were taken to the hospital. He didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

There were several ambulances and firetrucks at the scene.

One person was seen at the plant property being placed in an ambulance on a stretcher.