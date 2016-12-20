Davenport school graduates file lawsuit for equal funding in schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A lawsuit filed in Davenport on behalf of high school graduates sues for equal funding for students in the state of Iowa.

Davenport Attorney Catherine Cartee of Cartee & McKinrick Law Firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Brean Woods and Becca Frederick against the state of Iowa, Iowa General Assembly, Iowa Department of Education, and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. Woods and Frederick are graduates of the Davenport school system.

The lawsuit claims the spending formula set by the state don’t treat all students equally when it comes to how much money per student is spent. The lawsuit claims the graduates had their equal protection under law violated as well as a violation of due process and violation of civil rights. The suit argues the funding formula constitutes an unfair and discriminatory practice towards the school districts that are allocated less money than other districts.

The lawsuit also claims all current and former students in the Davenport school district received the lowest cost per pupil since the funding formula was enacted.

According to the Bureau of Finance, Facilities, Operation, and Transportation Services, the breakdown of cost per student for the 2017 school year in the Quad Cities area is as follows:

Bettendorf: $6,665

Davenport: $6,591

Pleasant Valley: $6,724

To view the entire lawsuit see below.

The Iowa Department of Education and Gov. Terry Branstad’s office both say they cannot comment on pending litigation.

KWQC also reached out to Dr. Tate for his reaction to the lawsuit. Davenport Media Relations says Dr. Tate has been informed of the lawsuit, and he has no response at this time.