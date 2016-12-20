Davenport student and mother create petition to support school district’s superintendent

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Patrick Wader and his mother, Jennifer created an online petition Monday night to gain support for Davenport School District Superintendent Dr. Art Tate.

In less than 24 hours, the petition had more than 300 signatures and several comments in support of Tate.

Their goal is to get the petition to legislators and Gov. Terry Branstad in hopes of creating changes to the state’s education funding formula.

Wader is a seventh grade student at Sudlow Intermediate and also takes classes at the Creative Arts Academy in Davenport. He says his superintendent has always taught him to stand up for what he believes in, which is why he started the Change.org petition with his mother.

“He has inspired me by showing me the right thing, showing me that I can fight for the right thing, and try not to back down when somebody tells me no, I can go for what’s right,” Patrick Wader said.

They hope the page will help gain support for his school district and others throughout the district.

“It’s amazing, because then all of us are coming together to set an example for us kids, the next generation,” Patrick Wader said.

“He’s [Tate] standing up for the kids and showing them that you fight for what you believe in and you don’t back down, and Patrick has my full support, standing up along with Dr. Tate and fighting,” Jennifer Wader said.

Together, the Wader’s are fighting for equal funding for education.

“It’s not fair, it should be equal funding for all the districts to teach the kids that there’s not one child better than any other child, they’re all equal, they all should get a positive education,” Jennifer Wader said.

The two say they hope this will get state leaders’ attention, not just for the future of their school district, but for the future of all students in Iowa.

“They need to look at the formula and re-access it and give all students equal funding, there’s no student that’s worth more than another student, they’re all equal,” Jennifer Wader said.

To support the petition or find out more, visit https://www.change.org/p/supporting-the-action-of-superintendent-tate.