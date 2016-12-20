East Moline education association teachers speak out during school board meeting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Members of the East Moline Education Association showed up at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting as a show of solidarity.

Contract negotiations between the board and EMEA members have stalled. EMEA members spoke during Monday night’s board meeting about working conditions, morale and how their pay compares to neighboring districts.

EMEA spokesperson, Rich Palmer, says, “We wanted to send a message to the Board of Education that we are fed up. Our members give and give and give to this district and the board refuses to offer our association the same raises that all other employees have received.”

Tiffany Cumberworth, an EMEA member, spoke at the meeting saying, “I wanted the board to hear that if I were a teacher in Rock Island, I would be making over $22,000 more each year. Why would new teachers want to come to our district or stay in our district when there are such large salary gaps compared to neighboring schools?”

Angela Harrell added, “Not only do we find ourselves at the losing end of comparisons with neighboring districts, but we also find ourselves at the losing end when compared with our fellow employees.  Last night, the Board voted to ratify a five year contract with our custodial and maintenance staff where they would receive a 3% raise in the first year and a 2% raise each year after.  That’s in addition to any step raise they are eligible to receive.  They absolutely deserve that raise and more.  Why can’t we be offered the same?”

No unity activities are planned over the holiday break.  EMEA members will resume and expand their unity activities in January.

