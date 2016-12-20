Fire destroys repurposed church building in Waverly, Iowa

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWQC) — An old church building was destroyed after an early morning fire on Monday, December 19, 2016. Officials tell us the building was being renovated into a house.

Firefighters say it was police who noticed smoke coming from the building. By the time crews got there, the fire had spread and they couldn’t get inside.

“You always hate to see something of value go down like this. It was being renovated into residential housing. Anytime you get old architecture like that, that goes away, it leaves a hole.”

Crews were stuck waiting into the afternoon hours for the flames to burn out.