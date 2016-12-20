Home For The Holidays

fran-12-19-16DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Built in 1864. Once home to a riverboat captain. The Captain James May house is a gem in Davenport’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

Stephen Andrews and Jon Carley are the owners who restored this piece of local history. The home is a showcase, especially during the Christmas season.

The trees, holiday lights, and other Christmas decorations add a seasonal charm to the nine room house on Western Avenue.

fran-12-19-16cStephen bought the home for thirty five thousand dollars in the eighties. He received a low interest loan from the city to help with restoration work.

Parts of the house have the original wood. The elegant spiral staircase features the stylish wood banister. A library, formal dining room, chandeliers and antiques give this home character.

Dedicated to preserving the heritage of Davenport’s first neighborhood. That is the mission of the Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District Association.

 

