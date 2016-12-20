Illinois loses more residents in 2016 than any other state

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) – The State of Illinois suffered the greatest loss in population in the United Sates. That’s according to U.S. Census data release Tues. Dec. 20, 2016. It found that from July, 2015 to July of this year, Illinois lost 37,508 people.

In total, eight states lost population in the same time period, including Pennsylvania, Wyoming and New York.

Census officials say states in the South and West led in population growth. Utah was the fasting-growing state, with a 2 percent increase, and reached 3.1 million people. After that Nevada, Idaho, Florida and Washington saw the largest percentage increases in population.

Illinois remains the fifth most populous state in the country with close to 13 million people. It follows California, Texas, Florida and New York.

Iowa’s population grew 0.41 percent to hit 3,134,693.