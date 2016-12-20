Integrative Lifestyle forum – Jan. 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Learn more about the field of integrative medicine in a forum on Jan. 7, 2017. Integrative health uses scientifically proven methods from both conventional medicine and alternative therapies. Mandala Integrative Medicine will host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rhythm City Hotel and Conference Center in Davenport. Organizaers say it is one of the first events in the country open to the general public. The forum includes demonstrations, breakout sessions, a healthy lunch, and a healthy cooking competition.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Sayed A. Shah of Davenport, a leading gut health expert and medical doctor and Dr. Robert Scott Bell, a nationally recognized Homeopathic expert and media personality. Ali Smith, Co-founder/Executive Director of Holistic Life Foundation Inc. will talk about his work in Baltimore’s underserved communities.

The forum will also feature Alexandra Jamieson, co-mastermind of Supersize Me! and author.

General admission is $35 per person or $100 for a VIP Pass, which includes an on-site health assessment with a Mandala Lifestyle Coach. Forum attendees also can receive a discounted room rate on a block of rooms at the conference center’s hotel on a first-come first-served basis.

Registration for the event is required. Reservations may be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-integrative-lifestyle-forum-tickets-28086178516.