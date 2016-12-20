Iowa home sales up nearly 15 percent last month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – The housing market in Iowa last month was hot! The Iowa Realtors Association reports that the number of homes sold in November were up 14.9 percent when compared to November’s totals last year.

Home prices were also higher, with the median sale price up 5.7 percent over 2015. The median sale price for November 2016 was $148,000 as compared to $140,000 in the previous year.

A total of 3,012 homes were sold last month, while 2,622 were sold in November 2015. Officials say it’s part of a trend in the Iowa real estate market. Sold properties are up 4.1 percent so far for 2016.