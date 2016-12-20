Islamic State claims responsibility for German market attack

BERLIN (AP) – The Islamic State extremist group is claiming responsibility for the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people and left nearly 50 injured.

The group’s news agency calls the attacker “a soldier of the Islamic State.” German police are still hunting for the driver of the truck, which slammed into the downtown Christmas market last night.

Germany is not involved in anti-Islamic State combat operations. But it does have Tornado jets and a refueling plane stationed in Turkey in support of the coalition fighting militants in Syria.