Man identified in Bettendorf officer-involved shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Officials have identified the person who was shot in an encounter with police in Bettendorf Monday night. Police responded to a disturbance at the Home Depot store on Middle Rd. around 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2016. Officers confronted 19-year old Joshua Price of Bettendorf, who was armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Price suffered gunshot wounds and is still being treated at the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

According to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, it was first reported that Price was had a handgun. The DCI says it has been discovered that Price had of a soft-air gun, which is very similar in appearance to a handgun. The DCI says Price also showed suicidal tendencies in front of the responding officers.

The investigation is continuing and the officer involved in the shooting will be interviewed soon. No name will be released until after the interview.

The officer has been placed on administrative, which is departmental policy.

The Home Depot confirms Price is a former employee and tells TV6, “We appreciate the police department’s response and are thankful no one else was hurt.”