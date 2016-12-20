Moline Electoral Board hears challenges to four candidates; no ruling yet

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Four candidates who want to be on the spring ballot in Moline are waiting for a board to determine their eligibility. Two candidates for mayor, Bob Vogelbaugh and Stephanie Acri, as well as two aldermanic candidates Sonya Berg and John Zelnio have had their nominating petitions challenged. After a three-hour hearing Tuesday morning, they’re waiting for the Moline Electoral Board to determine if those challenges are valid.

There is a lot of focus on the city clerk’s role in this process. Clerk Tracy Koranda provided the forms to the candidates. The copies she provided are cut off at the bottom. The result is that the phrase “sheet number”, is cut in half, and a blank line for a number doesn’t exist. The attorneys representing Acri, Berg, and Zelnio (Vogelbaugh has chosen to represent himself) argued against the objections. They say the lack of numbers is a minor violation and their candidates should remain on the ballot.

Mayor Scott Raes attorney Robert Alvine asked mayoral candidate Stephanie Acri, “Did you see in the instructions, that you were advised to consult an attorney?”

“I did,” responded Acri.

“Did you consult an attorney,” asked Alvine.

“I did not,” said Acri.

One by one, the Moline candidates who filed unnumbered petitions took the stand to explain why they didn’t. All said the line on the form is cut off. Acri later explained why she numbered her petitions back in 2012.

“Because there’s a line there that indicates it’s something I need to fill out on the form,” said Acri.

The current Mayor Scott Raes argued these candidates should have known better.

“I knew they had to be numbered, but I wasn’t sure of the code section so I hired an attorney,” said Raes.

Much of the questioning was aimed at City Clerk Tracy Koranda. Did she do her job? She said the prior city attorney trained her, and that he told her it’s not her job to verify the forms for completeness. But she said she wished she had caught the error on the form.

“I wish I had proofed them more closely, and that’s exactly the reason why the previous city attorney concluded that we include the disclaimer langauge in them,” said Koranda.

Raes’ attorney Robert Alvine argued the City Clerk’s role is irrelevant here.

“Neither of those cases (cited by the opposing attorneys) ruled that a municipal clerk has a duty to check, or owes a duty to petitions to check their petitions for legal sufficiency,” said Alvine.

The attorney’s representing the challenged candidates disagreed. David Andich argued a technical violation should not keep his clients from running.

Andich said, “Nobody has been misled, nobody has been abused, the public has lost nothing.”

Attorney Bob Waterman represents Acri. He said a prior court case supports her effort to remain on the ballot.

“Do we have a technical violation, yes, all six pages are not numbered, but we have case-law from the third district of Illinois that says that’s ok,” said Waterman.

Mayoral candidate Bob Vogelbaugh said this whole thing sickens him.

“I’ve ran for public office before, years ago, the city clerk was an elected office. I ran for county board twice, Moline School Board twice, that’s five times, and the five times that I’ve run I’ve never run into anything so petty and ridiculous as what’s happening here now,” said Vogelbaugh.

The electoral board has a lot to weigh. The submitted forms don’t meet state law. So, technically, none of these challenged candidates has a single valid signature. But should a missing page number keep them off the ballot?

The board is set to rule at a meeting Thursday morning. That may not be the end to this. Whichever side loses could take the Electoral Board’s decision to court.