Moline police squad hit twice during weekend winter weather

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in Winter weather conditions and they’re sharing photos after an officer’s vehicle was hit more than one time.
Police say they responded to several crashes on I-74 over the weekend during the freezing overnight. They posted images on the department’s Facebook page saying many motorists continued to drive past officers, traveling too fast for conditions.

Damage can be seen on the squad’s back bumper and the side mirror. Police say the officer’s vehicle was struck by two different drivers who lost control. The officer was inside the squad car at the time, but no one was hurt.

