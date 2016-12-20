PV High School carols for child in need of heart transplant

Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) The season of giving is here and students at Pleasant Valley high school are giving back to 6 year old boy in need of a heart transplant. By singing Christmas carols to his family. A gesture that many people in the Pleasant Valley community say gets them in the holiday spirit. Will Kohn has a heart condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, he was born with the heart defect and has had 3 open heart surgeries. His dad, Chris Kohn who is a teacher at Pleasant Valley says the love his students have shown his son, definitely puts his family’s mind at ease this holiday season.

“The community itself has been incredibly generous and supportive through this whole process and we can’t thank anyone enough to help you know us, and especially Will,” Kohn said

His students say it’s the least they can do for a person that’s done so much for them.

“Warm hearted, buttery-fluttery feeling, it makes you feel good it definitely makes you feel good, Christmas is definitely a good time of the year to give back to the community, especially as a part of the school and a part of myself personally.” said senior student Cole Edwards.

The entire community is behind the Kohn family, as Chris is set to head back to the University of Iowa hospital in the next few days. Hopeful for a new heart.