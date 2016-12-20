State audit finds improper spending in city of Delhi, Iowa

DELHI, Iowa (AP) – A state report says auditors have identified nearly $247,000 in improper and unsupported spending in the small Delaware County town of Delhi. The report issued Tuesday by the state auditor’s office says the special audit was requested by the city and included records from March 2007 through January 2015.

The auditors say the improper disbursements included more than $88,000 in credit card charges for personal purchases by a former city clerk, Angie Billings, who left her post in January 2015.

The purchases were made at several retailers and other businesses and, according to the report, included 33 charges totaling nearly $2,000 to psychic hotlines. Billings didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press. Online court records don’t show that Billings has been charged with any crime.