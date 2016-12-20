Two men charged with Robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC)- Burlington Police say two men are charged with robbery after a burglary early Tuesday morning. At 5:33 a.m., Burlington Police were dispatched to 103 Argyle Court for a burglary in progress. Officers were advised that two males were present at the residence and one of them was armed with a gun while trying to force entry into the home.

Once officers arrived, the suspects ran. Police followed arresting of Bobby Morris in the 100 block of Cottonwood Court. A follow-up investigation located the second suspect, Kendell Campbell, in an apartment at 420 S 4th Street.

While detectives were conducting suspect interviews, officers returned to the area of the foot chase and located a gun in a residential area between Argyle and Cottonwood.

Detectives were also able to connect the evidence to a series of home invasion incidents during the past two months, linking Morris and Campbell to those crimes as well. The previous incidents include robberies that took place on October 22 at 1311 Aetna and 1514 Smith. Detectives are investigating if more crimes could be connected.

Bobby Morris, 25, from Burlington is charged with 2 counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree, as well as Attempted Burglary in the 1st Degree and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

Kendell Campbell, 27, from Osceola, Arkansas is charged with 2 counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree, as well as Attempted Burglary in the 1st Degree.

Morris and Campbell have been transported to the Des Moines County Jail where they are being held without bond pending a court appearance.