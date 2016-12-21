Bettendorf woman accused of embezzling over $400k from Davenport business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — An employee of a Davenport medical office was arrested and charged with embezzling more than $400,000.

On April 7, 2016, police were called to Chest and Vascular Surgery, 3385 Dexter Ct., to investigate a theft from the business. As a result of the investigation, 67-year-old Joan Marueen Smith of Bettendorf, Iowa was charged with 1st degree theft, a class C felony.

According to court records, Smith was employed as the business’ office manager from 1989 to 2016. She’s accused of embezzling $434,033.27 in fund which investigators say were used for personal gain.

