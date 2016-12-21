Geneseo awarded over $100k for new bike trails

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) — Cyclists in Geneseo will have new scenery to enjoy after funding was approved for the construction of over two miles of new bike trails.

The City will receive $116,000 in grant money for the construction 2.2 miles of bike lanes in Henry County. The funding is supported by the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Recreational Trails Program and will help with construction of 1.4 miles of bike lane augmented by a crossing signal, as well as .8 miles of bike boulevard connecting downtown Geneseo to the Hennepin Canal.

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants provide up to 80 percent of the cost of the trail projects. RTP grants may be awarded for the acquisition of land from willing sellers, for trail construction and rehabilitation, restoration of areas damaged by unauthorized trail uses, construction of trail-related support facilities such as picnic areas, parking and restrooms, and for educational programs.

The grant program is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).