Illinois Exodus: residents are leaving the state at higher rate

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – People are leaving Illinois more than any other state in the US. That’s according to new census data that came out for this past year, that show a decline of more than 37,000 people.

“That’s a lot of people to move out of the state, and if that was one year, that’s a lot of people,” said Theo Grevas, an Illinois native who owns a coffee shop in Rock Island.

He says he’s not surprised by the number of people who leave the state. In fact, he says it’s a list of things.

“The state, the budget crisis, the finances, that they’re not doing anything about,” Grevas says. “If the business climate coming out of Springfield or Chicago is not good, and people are saying ‘I’m fed up with it.'”

According to the US Census Bureau, 37,000 people have packed up their bags and moved to a new state. But a number of reasons could be behind a person’s decision to leave. Some say the ongoing budget battle in the state could certainly be a factor.

“And so now we’re out, I don’t know however many dollars that could have went towards fixing our roads and fixing our infrastructure, fixing our schools, giving money to people, the classes who could have supplies or even be able to pay their teachers better,” said Elizabeth Kuhnle, a frequent customer of Grevas’s shop.

But many agree a lot has to be done to bring people back to their state.

“I sure would like to see people stay here or have people come to Illinois and that’s what the focus should be on anyone who’s anybody on the state if how can we bring people, and how can bring businesses back to Illinois, we’ve got tons of things that make this state wonderfu,” Grevas added.

Census data also suggests many of the people who left the state are from the Chicago-land area. Over 6,000 people left the major city for other states, the most since 1990.

But Illinois isn’t the only state seeing a sharp decline. The Illinois Policy Institute also says Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana are among the states who have seen a steep decline in population in the past year.