Man leaves Burlington work release facility, fails to return

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials are looking for a man they say failed to return to a work release facility Tuesday night, December 20, 2016.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections say 21-year-old Malik Hausan Trotter failed to return to the Burlington facility from a temporary pass to his employer to receive a paycheck.

Trotter was serving a 10 year sentence for intimidation with dangerous weapon. His sentence began on April 22, 2013 and he was transferred to work release on November 21, 2016.

Anyone with information on Trotter’s whereabouts should contact the Burlington Police Department or Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department.