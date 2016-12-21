Man leaves Burlington work release facility, fails to return

By Published:
Malik Hausan Trotter
Malik Hausan Trotter

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials are looking for a man they say failed to return to a work release facility Tuesday night, December 20, 2016.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections say 21-year-old Malik Hausan Trotter failed to return to the Burlington facility from a temporary pass to his employer to receive a paycheck.

Trotter was serving a 10 year sentence for intimidation with dangerous weapon. His sentence began on April 22, 2013 and he was transferred to work release on November 21, 2016.

Anyone with information on Trotter’s whereabouts should contact the Burlington Police Department or Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s