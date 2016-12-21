Niabi Zoo names new assistant director

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) – The Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission has chosen a person to serve as assistant director of the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.

In a news release, the commission says it has chosen veteran zoo professional Tammy Schmidt, after a search and recommendation from the zoo.

Schmidt most recently served as the Curator of Mammals at the ABQ BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque, N.M., where she supervised 28 keepers and other operational duties.

Schmiidt has also held positions at Philadelphia Zoo, Zoo Atlanta, Peoria Zoo, St. Louis Zoo, Nashville Zoo at Grassmere and Jacksonville Zoo..

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Animal Biology at Middle Tennessee State University in Murphreesboro, Tenn., in 2001.

Niabi Zoo is governed by the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District. It offers more than 40 acres of animal exhibits, including over 330 animals in more than 140 species from around the world.