Police: Stolen gun, drugs found after Burlington traffic stop

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) — A man was charged with multiple felonies after police say they found drugs and a stolen hand gun during a traffic stop late Tuesday night, December 20, 2016. Around 11:08 p.m., police pulled over 34-year-old Joseph Mayorga, Jr. of Burlington, in the area of Central Avenue and Columbia Street for speeding.

During the stop, a search was performed on the vehicle. Police say over 15 grams of methamphetamine (Ice), marijuana, two firearms, one of which had a defaced serial number and the other was reported stolen out of Johnson County, Iowa. Police say they also found and seized a large amount of U.S. currency.

Mayorga was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony; drug tax stamp violation, a class D felony; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over 5 grams, a class B felony; possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; theft by possession – stolen firearm, a serious misdemeanor; and excessive speeding. He was being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $100,000 bond pending a court appearance.