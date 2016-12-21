Quad Citians pay tribute to local musician Ellis Kell

Related Coverage Remembering Ellis Kell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – From the Adler Theater to River Music Experience, both venues were packed in an effort to remember a local music legend.

Ellis Kell passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2016, from cancer. He is a man who has left a lasting impact on the Quad Cities.

Some only knew him a short time.

“I met Ellis Kell once,” said Tom Anthony. “You know the ‘I want to be like Mike?’ No, I want to be like Ellis.”

Others say he’s the reason they are where they are today.

“The first person I ever played on stage with was Ellis Kell,” said former student Collin Keemle.

All at this Dec. 21 tribute said he left a lasting impression.

“We love Ellis and I always will support him,” said Donna Wilkerson.

Wilkerson met Kell when she and her husband moved to the QCA from Kentucky.

“My husband was interested in getting into the music scene here and so we met Ellis, someone connected us with Ellis because he was the big name here,” she said.

According to Wilkerson, that turned into a lasting friendship. She said she could not think of a better way to remember her friend than taking part in this tribute.

“This is awesome simply because this is Ellis’ life: people, music, children,” she said. “All of this is Ellis.”

Former student Collin Keemle agrees.

“I don’t think it could be a more fitting place then the Redstone Room where so many lives were changed because of him,” Keemle said.

Keemle was one of the lives that were changed.

“I wouldn’t be a musician truthfully if it wasn’t’ for him,” Keemle said.

The 22-year-old took some of Kell’s winter blues classes as a teen.

Now he is following his passion.

“The reason I live in Nashville, Tennessee today and do some of the things I’ve done is all related back to Ellis in one way or another,” Keemle said.

The former student is hopeful to see his mentor’s legacy live on.

“To keep music in the youth, to keep it in the schools too because there was a lot of that, and to keep the RME going and just to keep the blues in the Quad Cities alive,” Keemle said.

“You can’t say Quad Cities and not say Ellis Kell,” Wilkerson said.