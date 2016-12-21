Recovery effort on Rock River after person falls through ice

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Recovery efforts will continue on the Rock River Wednesday, after a person fell through ice late Tuesday night.

Moline Battalion Chief Todd Allen tells KWQC that two people were out on the ice, when one of them fell through ice on the Rock River near Harold’s Landing on North Shore Drive. The second person called 911.

The Moline police and fire department, along with Rock Island County sheriffs all responded to the scene. Rescue crews attempted to put a boat in the water, but they say conditions were too dangerous.

“Conditions are tough, and ya know any time it’s icy like this, and then trying to get out.. ya know we had to get out a couple hundred yards out on to the ice. It makes it difficult, working our way through the cold and the ice itself,” said Allen.

Crews also tried using thermal imaging to locate the person that fell through, but couldn’t see anything. MedForce was also called in to assist from the air, but also saw nothing. Crews suspended their search around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This is now being called a recovery effort.

The identity of the person who fell through the ice is not being released at this time.

KWQC has been in contact with the Rock Island County Sheriffs Office, and is awaiting further information.