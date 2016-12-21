Restaurant destroyed after gas leak, explosion in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/Media General) – A Domino’s Pizza restaurant was destroyed after an explosion caused by a gas leak.

Officials on scene say a company was drilling in the parking lot area in the 2800 block of West Broad Street and struck a gas line. Everyone evacuated the building when they smelled gas. The ovens in the Domino’s then ignited the gas, causing an explosion.

At least one person was injured. A pregnant woman was hurt when she tripped while running away from the scene.

Watch Facebook Live coverage: https://www.facebook.com/NBC4Columbus/videos/10154007872112751/