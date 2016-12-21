Tensions rise in East Moline teacher salary negotiations

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Bickering between the East Moline Education Association and the East Moline Board of Education intensified on Wednesday.

The EMEA released a press release on Wednesday expressing concern about information that was included in a story printed in the Dec. 21 issue of the Dispatch-Argus. Allegedly, members of the Board of Education told the newspaper that they were offering members of the EMEA a two percent increase in pay. The EMEA claims they never heard that offer.

“We have never received a proposal of this nature from the District. Mr. Humphries’ statement sounds to me as if we were offered a 2% raise to the base each year plus a retirement contribution. That plus step movement is a reasonable offer for our teachers. We want our members, students, parents, and community to know that if we had ever received such a proposal we would have given it the serious consideration such a proposal deserves,” said EMEA Co-President Gina Cone in Wednesday’s press release.

The East Moline Board of Education says that the communication problems between them and the EMEA go beyond one newspaper article. The Board also sent out a press release on Wednesday in response to the EMEA’s press release.

The Board’s release addressed multiple topics, starting with a statement about media coverage. The Board wanted to stress that they don’t communicate negotiations through press releases or media reports. They say that while they do their best to give media outlets the most accurate and up-to-date information about the negotiations, they “cannot be held responsible for what is reported by others.”

The release also included multiple counters to arguments made by EMEA members in Monday night’s board meeting about working conditions, morale, and how their pay compares to neighboring districts.

For example, on Monday night, EMEA member Tiffany Cumberworth spoke at the meeting saying, “I wanted the board to hear that if I were a teacher in Rock Island, I would be making over $22,000 more each year. Why would new teachers want to come to our district or stay in our district when there are such large salary gaps compared to neighboring schools?”

The Board of Education says that Cumberworth’s argument is irrelevant. “This is comparing apples to oranges. Those school districts have larger property tax bases. If the EMEA were to run a comparison on all Quad Cities school districts, they would find that the East Moline School District is one of the top-paying school districts in the entire region. Unfortunately, they only discuss the two highest-paying school districts.”

Lastly, the Board of Education wanted to point out that the State of Illinois has underfunded the school district by almost $1 million in general state aid payments. The board says that if they were to accept the the EMEA’s last offer, they “would be forced to consider reductions to art, music, athletic programs, reading support services and other positions that directly affect our students.”

For more information, see both attached press releases below. The district has also posted a list of Frequently Asked Questions and links to other information on its website.