Upgrades for Niabi Zoo water system approved-UPDATED

UPDATE 12/21/16: The Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission met Tuesday night, December 20, 2016. According to Commission member Jeff Carver, the board approved up to $139,885 for construction, construction manager costs and fees for the replacement of water storage tanks and chlorination system for the Niabi Zoo.

UPDATE: The Director of Environmental Health for Rock Island County Jason Watts told KWQC Dec. 15, 2016, Niabi Zoo’s last water test came back good.

He said the water was last tested for bacteria and nitrates on Oct. 12, 2016. According to Watts, a water sample is tested quarterly. Over the past five years the water has consistently tested good, according to county records.

Watts said propane tanks are often converted for purposes like how the zoo is using them, however it is not ideal. He said upgrades will help prevent the tanks from leaking and, or potentially contaminating the water.

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) – Niabi Zoo may be closed for the season, but that does not mean work stops.

“While the zoo’s closed we have a lot going on here,” said zoo director Lee Jackson. “A lot of maintenance projects going on.”

And next up on the agenda this off season, is an upgrade Jackson said is important.

“The water system in the park is a high priority of ours,” he said.

All three of the tanks that supply water to the entire zoo are covered in rust.

“The water is used for everything from the animals pools to the drinking fountains,” Jackson said.

He said the erosion on the tanks is not a problem yet, and he does not want to see it become one.

“The system’s old, it’s inefficient and…the tanks are rusting, so we want to change the system, get new tanks in and upgrade the system before it becomes a major problem and a concern,” Jackson said.

Water for the entire zoo is pulled from wells. It’s then processed in the rusting tanks and treated with chlorine.

“They are propane tanks,” Jackson said. “They are not really made for processing and mixing chlorine with water. How we came to use them, I don’t know.”

Jackson said the project is still in the very early stages.

“We’re at the step in the process where we can start to talk to people about actually coming in and starting to do the work,” Jackson said.

That OK came from the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Committee, Dec. 13. A final cost and approval to move forward with the work will be given by the Forest Preserve Commission. Jackson hopes to get that go-ahead soon.

“I don’t have a date on that yet, but it will be soon because, like I said, this is a priority, and we need to get this taken care of,” Jackson said.

And he is confident the project will be finished before visitors step back through the gates.

“The project will be underway and finished before we open this spring,” Jackson assured.