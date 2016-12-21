VIDEO: North Scott Dance Team helps with surprise proposal

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) — The coach of the North Scott Dance Team got a surprise on Tuesday, thanks to the team, her boyfriend… and a ring.

Coach Lindsey Boock was headed into practice, unsuspecting of what was about to happen. Her boyfriend, North Scott Wrestling coach Brodie Ambrose was with her, helping to carry in cupcakes that she had made for the team. That’s when she noticed the girls were sitting in position on the floor, ready to start a routine.

“What is happening?” Lindsey asked the girls as the music started to play. Lindsey said she had no idea what was going on until she heard the song, Jason Derulo’s “Marry Me.””What is happening?”

The team performed a routine through the first verse, leading up to the chorus, where one by one, they revealed the t-shirts they were wearing under their warm-ups. Each shirt had a letter that spelled a message.

L – I – N – D – S’ — W – I – L – L — Y – O – U — M – A – R – R – Y — M – E – ?

As the team revealed their message, Brodie dropped to his knee and presented a ring, along with a similar message.

She said “yes!”

Lindsey tells us Brodie called three seniors on the dance team on Sunday and asked them to wear the shirts. She says they agreed and decided to add the song and dance before the big reveal.

Nice job girls! And of course, congratulations Lindsay and Brodie!

so this happened today at practice!!! congrats coach @LindseyBoock and @ambrosebrodie 🤗 so happy for you guys ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/iwO2CwXGzJ — Silver Shakers (@NSSilverShakers) December 20, 2016