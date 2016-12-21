WATCH LIVE: A celebration of life for Ellis Kell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A celebration of life for Ellis Kell will be held at the Adler Theater today. Visitation begins at 2:00 pm and a service will begin at 3:30 pm.

Ellis Kell died in his home on Friday, Dec. 16. Following the celebration of his life, the River Music Experience is hosting a Music Tribute Jam Session in the Redstone Room at 6 pm. All proceeds from the tribute will go to the Kell family.

Private interment will be at a later date at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.