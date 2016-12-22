Away In A Manger

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — The family room in the Chaney home tells a Christmas story. Ona Chaney of Clinton collects Nativity sets. Some traditional. Others contemporary.

She has dozens and they are exquisite. Nativities from Costa Rica, Kenya, Mexico and of course many from the United States.

Some are gifts from her husband. Others came from friends. Ona made the first Nativity she ever owned. It is forty six years old, made of ceramic, and remains one of her favorites.

Her collection also has pieces depicting the Flight to Egypt following the birth of Jesus. Also included are music boxes.

She keeps the Nativities up through January. A classic collection. A Chaney family tradition!

