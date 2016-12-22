Body of teen found in Rock River in Moline

Related Coverage Recovery effort on Rock River after person falls through ice

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The body of a teen, missing since he fell through the ice on the Rock River Tuesday night has been found. According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gufstason, members of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team found the body using sonar late Thursday morning, and divers recovered the body around 1:25 p.m.

The body has been identified as 18-year-old Kenneth J. Kerofsky of Moline. He was out on the ice Dec. 20, 2016 near Harold’s landing with another person when the ice broke and he disappeared. The Moline Fire Department used infrared technology and a MedForce helicopter to try to locate the young man, but had to stop the search due to dangerous conditions.

Gufstason says the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team worked under dangerous conditions in 35 degree water and poor visibility, using their own equipment and at their own expense.

Jill Kerofsky, the teen’s mother, tells TV-6 that the family has received an outpouring of support from the community, which is helping tremendously through this difficult time.