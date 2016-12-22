Dubuque woman treated to NFL game before vision disappears

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – A 20-year-old Dubuque woman who was born with a rare genetic disorder has been flown to Texas to watch her beloved Dallas Cowboys for the first and likely last time before she loses her vision.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2hZEOLA ) reports Bailey Schaul was born with Wolfram syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes insulin-dependent diabetes. Bailey’s vision began fading when she was 16. She was informed by doctors about six months ago that her vision would likely disappear entirely.

Bailey’s father, Mike Schaul, is the co-owner of the Express Employment Professionals brain in Dubuque.

Express founder and CEO Robert Funk heard Schaul wanted to give his daughter something memorable before she lost her sight. Funk paid for Bailey’s trip to watch her favorite football team.

