Fire damages Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant in Davenport-UPDATED

UPDATE:

Fire investigators say the fire at Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant started around 4 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016. They say firefighters were able to get the fire out within minutes of arriving at the scene.

They say most of the damage was located in the kitchen and call it a total loss. There were no injuries.

The Fire Marshall and Battalion Chief tell us the scene is under investigation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — In a post on their Facebook page, officials with Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant announced that there was a fire at their business on Thursday morning, December 22, 2016.

“We are sad to announce there was a fire in our restaurant this morning. We will be closed until further notice. If you or anyone you may know has placed a order for the holidays we will be unable to fill it. The fire destroyed our records so we are unable to contact these customers. Please help us by sharing this post so these families can make other arrangements for the holidays. We are so sorry for this and we will do our best to re open as soon as possible.”

