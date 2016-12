FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) – Students at River Bend Middle School in Fulton took part in a holiday dinner on Wednesday.

Staff at the school says the students have been practicing skills throughout the year that include proper etiquette–and not just at the dinner table. It’s all part of the yearlong theme ‘College and Career Readiness.’

They got to show off some of their dining etiquette at the dinner. Staff says they hope the lessons serve them for years to come.