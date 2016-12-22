Illinois DNR reminding Quad Citians to practice safety on and around ice

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Illinois DNR Conservation Police Capt. Laura Petreikis says it’s that time of the year, people are spending more time on or near frozen bodies of water. She is reminding people to always be thinking about safety.

“River rescues are very difficult no matter what time of the year it is, especially difficult during the winter when you have ice over conditions,” Petreikis said.

She says that’s why it’s so important to take preventative measures.

“We have people going out on the ice when it’s not thick enough, anytime you have moving water, it’s a danger that the ice isn’t going to be thick enough, it doesn’t matter how cold the winters been or how long the winters been you have a danger of the ice not being thick enough,” she said. “It’s much different than a farm pond or a lake would be.”

She says it’s not recommended for people to be out on ice thinner than 4 inches.

Recovery efforts Tuesday night and Wednesday morning were called off because of dangerous conditions.

“We got as far out as we could with thermal imagers,” Battalion Chief Todd Allen with the Moline Fire Department said Tuesday night. “Conditions are tough, and ya know any time it’s icy like this, and then trying to get out.. ya know we had to get out a couple hundred yards out on to the ice, it makes it difficult, working our way through the cold and the ice itself.”

“It can create very hazzardous conditions for the first responders, we don’t want to lose anymore lives or compound the tragedy by having you know somebody else go missing,” Petreikis said.

If you plan to go out on the river, Petreikis says people should always be extra careful.

“You might step in one area and have four inches of ice but in another area you might have less than that so that’s the danger this time of the year with the weather conditions that we have’ve had,” Petreikis said. “You really need to get a good feel for how thick the ice is before you even go out on it.”

Petreikis recommends carrying ice picks if you plan to be around frozen water. She says they’re a simple tool that can help save a persons life.