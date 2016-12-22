Iowa State Patrol sees shortage of troopers

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Response times to accidents are getting longer in some parts of Iowa, and more retirees and fewer hires in the past 10 years are to blame. Troopers say they’re doing the best they can, but this could still leave you stranded on the side of a busy interstate.

It’s a problem ten years in the making, and Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert says no district is safe.

“Recently we’ve had some crashes where the nearest trooper was 50 miles away on a serious incident.”

Loussaert says it’s a two fold problem: lack of money and a long training process.

“By the time you have the hiring and the training and then the training on the road and then they’re out on their own, the normal trooper, it’s pretty much a year process.”

ISP hires have to go through the Academy, and in recent years there have been no set dates for those.

“It’s also a little bit harder to recruit when you don’t know exactly if or when you’re going to have an academy you’re not sure if you’re hiring.”

Loussaert says Patrol has to have the money to hold an academy, and budget cuts and financial uncertainty are making it difficult.

“That’s something that we’ve been discussing with the legislature and the governor, just to be aware of this is an issue of having good hirees.”

Loussaert says they are doing the best they can with low numbers, but he hopes to see set Academy dates in the future.

Despite those low numbers, Loussaert says there will be increased patrols on the road this holiday weekend.