Iowa State Patrol tips for safe driving over holiday weekend

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) – AAA predicts this could be the busiest holiday travel period in U.S. history.

Travel issues can be unpredictable and leave driver stranded for one problem or another. That’s why on this busy travel weekend Iowa State Patrol are asking drivers to be on the lookout for what might be on the shoulder.

“If you do see a vehicle broke done or an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road if possible try to move over into the other lane,” said Trooper Dan Loussaert.

Although moving over into the other lane is the law he said do not do it if it is not safe.

“You’re not required to move over unless you can safely do so,” Loussaert said.

But slowing down is something we can all do keep our fellow drivers safe.

“So if there’s too much traffic and you can’t move over, just slowing down a little bit and going by,” he said.

Loussaert recommends slowing to about ten under the speed limit.

“If you slow up a little bit, it gets people’s attention,” he said.

This past weekend a Moline police car was hit while on the shoulder of 74.

Although no one was injured, that’s not always the case. Loussaert is asking drivers take extra precaution to avoid incidents like this.

He said putting an extra pair of eyes on the road can help identify dangers.

“Let your passengers help you out and try to minimize those distractions,” Loussaert said.

If you’re not traveling with a companion Loussaert said you should pull over in a safe spot if you have to reset your GPS or make a phone call.

“Just go up to the next exit ramp, pull off on that exit ramp on that shoulder where there’s less traffic and traffic is going a lot slower and it just makes it safer for everybody,” he said.

Loussaert says these things will help everyone on the road get to their destinations safely this holiday weekend.

“We’re all human and we’re all going to make mistakes but try to expect the unexpected,” Loussaert said.