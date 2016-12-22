Joni Ernst announces her Senate committee assignments

WASHINGTON D.C. (KWQC) – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has announced the Senate committees she has been assigned to for the 115th Congress.

A press release sent out on Thursday says that she has been assigned to committees for the Armed Services; Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Environment and Public Works.

Ernst herself released this statement on her assignments:

I am thrilled to continue working on the issues that impact Iowans in these respective committees,” said Ernst. “Throughout my time on the Senate Armed Services; Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees, I have worked to ensure Iowans’ voices and priorities are heard. I look forward to continuing to advocate on our state’s behalf to find ways to grow our agricultural economy, cut burdensome regulations, and ensure our nation remains safe and secure. Additionally, my placement on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will allow me the opportunity to bring a greater focus on our state’s infrastructure needs, including the very critical flood projects, protecting against overreach by the EPA on things like WOTUS, and defending the RFS. I look forward to working with my colleagues and voicing Iowans’ concerns as part of the Environment and Public Works Committee in this next Congress.

The 115th Congress is set to begin on January 3, 2017.