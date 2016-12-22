UPDATE: Mercer County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted person

UPDATE: Thomas J. Miller was taken into custody by Bettendorf Police on Thursday, Dec. 22.

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – Mercer County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted individual.

Thomas J. Miller, 27, was last known to reside at 103 4th Street in Matherville. Crime Stoppers say he is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine.

Miller is described as 5’8″, 145 lb. white adult male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-582-2762 or 309-582-3500. Any tipster whose information leads to Miller’s arrest will be offered a cash reward up to $1,000.

