Moline Electoral Board kicks four candidates off ballot; multiple write-ins file

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — The Moline Electoral Board voted 2-1 to kick four candidates off the spring ballot. Two mayoral and two aldermanic candidates were challenged for not numbering their petition forms to get on the ballot. The law says those forms must be numbered. Now, write-in candidates are changing the race altogether.

The electoral board cleared the way for current Mayor Scott Raes to be the only one on the ballot in the mayor’s slot. He won his objections against Bob Vogelbaugh and Stephanie Acri. The board also ruled Sonya Berg and John Zelnio couldn’t be on the ballot in their respective aldermanic races.

Electoral Board Chairman Kevin Schoonmaker read the motions, “Should the petition to Bob Vogelbaugh’s petition be sustained, which would require removal of his name from the ballot? Ms. Mohr-Wright?”

“Yes,” said Electoral Board Member Connie Mohr-Wright.

“Ms. Turner,” asked Schoonmaker.

“Yes,” replied Electoral Board Member Lori Turner.

“Chairman votes no,” said Schoonmaker as he cast his vote.

In about five minutes the Moline Electoral Board upheld the objections filed against four candidates for submitting unnumbered petition pages. For the mayoral candidates, Stephanie Acri and Bob Vogelbaugh, the decision was not surprising.

“The board had a hard decision but they were following the law and I accepted what they said,” said candidate Bob Vogelbaugh.

Candidate Stephanie Acri said, “I’m disappointed in this decision, but I think there’s still a way for the voters to decide who’s going to be on the ballot.”

Acri says the next path for her, is to run a write in campaign. She accepts she made a mistake on the flawed petitions.

“I’m a very detail oriented person and I’ve gotten ribbed a lot about this, if anybody was going to make sure everything was taken care of, it would be me,” said Acri.

But she said the law shouldn’t be used against candidates in this way.

“I do think that the law was twisted in a way that did not get us to the most just election, but the law is robust and there are other ways to get there,” said Acri.

For current Mayor Scott Raes who filed these objections, Thursday’s decision represents a hollow victory. He said he doesn’t look good for asking the law to be upheld.

“We based our case on the law, and the state statute as you know said the petitions had to be numbered, and I’ve heard several times that’s petty, but that’s the law,” said Raes.

And even though only his name will appear on the ballot, he said he’s not guaranteed a victory.

“This is far from being over, I’m sure, there will be a write in, there could be an appeal, so we’ll just wait and see where this goes,” said Raes.

Five candidates have filed as write in candidates for the Moline mayors race. That includes Stephanie Acri.

Bob Vogelbaugh said Thursday morning he was thinking about filing as a write in candidate, but he hasn’t filed yet.

Because so many candidates filed Thursday, there will now be a primary in Moline on February 28. The ballot will have Scott Raes, and a blank line for voters to write in their choice. The top two vote winners will move on to the April election.

A primary will also be held for the Moline alderman at large race. Sonya Berg was kicked off the ballot Thursday morning. She’s filed as a write in candidate.