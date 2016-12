Related Coverage Moline Electoral Board hears challenges to four candidates; no ruling yet

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — The Moline Electoral Board voted two to one to remove mayoral candidates Bob Vogelbaugh and Stephanie Acri from the ballot as well as the two aldermanic candidates Sonya Berg and John Zelnio.

The four candidates had their nominating petitions challenged for submitting them unnumbered.