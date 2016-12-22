Officials stress ice safety ahead of warm temperatures

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC)- Mark Poulos, head of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team, stands along the banks of the Rock River. He and other divers recovered the body of 18-year-old Kenneth Kerofsky earlier Thursday.

“It’s really dangerous to be out on the river on the ice,” Poulos said.

“Right here you could have four inches, then six inches from the hole you have an inch of ice,” he said pointing at different spots in the river.

Because the water is moving, rivers are incredibly dangerous compared to lakes.

“As the river bottom gets shallower, the flow of the water gets faster and the ice becomes thinner,” he said.

He added that to truly know the thickness of the ice, anyone who ventures out should test it before getting on it.

“Take a drill, a cordless drill with a drill bit and you can drill into the ice to see where you hit water,” he said. “You can pretty well see how much ice you have.”

According to the Iowa DNR– four inches of clear, new ice is necessary for ice fishing, five inches for snowmobiling, eight to twelve inches for a car and twelve to fifteen for a truck.

Officials suggest carrying flotation with you just in case you were to fall in.

If that does happen, control your breathing.

“If you fall into the ice, you’re going to inhale very quickly,” said Poulos relating it to turning on a cold shower.

Once you get control of your breathing, formulate a plan to get yourself or anyone else out of the ice.

“You want to yell to the person, ‘hey we’ve got help on the way,'” said Poulos. “Encourage them to turn and face the way they came in.”

Then, using ice picks, or your hands, flatten your body and kick your feet and roll yourself onto the hard surface.

“Then stretch your body out as much as possible so that you have less weight per square inch on the ice,” he added.

Ice Safety expert and teacher, Bud Mix, preaches the 1:10:1 rule. Meaning, you have one minute to catch your breath, ten minutes to try to get out, and one hour before hypothermia starts to shut down your body.

Poulos and other officials stress the importance of being alert and cautious when on frozen waterways.

“It is extremely dangerous,” he said, “People don’t realize how dangerous the river is and this river and the Mississippi, we have rivers surrounding us and both of them are very unforgiving.”