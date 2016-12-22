Popular QC restaurant damaged by fire

Davenport, IA (KWQC) A fire at a longtime davenport business couldn’t have happened at a worst time. Flames erupting at Lunardi’s restaurant near northpark mall around 4 AM Thursday morning. According to the Davenport Fire Department who arrived just minutes after the call was made to the scene, say the damage is extensive in the kitchen area.

But the damage didn’t stop there, the connecting shops in the strip mall area, losing internet and phone connection for the day. Lunardi’s employees say they lost records and holiday food orders in the fire. One employee, Joseph Aleksiejczyk, who’s worked at the restaurant for 6 years says the damage to the Lunardi’s is a big blow to the community.

“It’s kind of a staple of the Quad cities community, it’s only in the Quad Cities it’s the one location it’s always been here, a lot of people really enjoy it and it’s too bad that now we’re not going to be able to help out the community with serving the best italian food around,” Aleksiejczyk said.

There isn’t a set day for the shop to open up again, but employees are still remaining hopeful. The Davenport Fire Department say the investigation is still ongoing and there were no reported injuries.