River Music Experience to host benefit concert for Kell family

By Published:
ellis-kell-hd

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The River Music Experience has said they are overwhelmed by the support they have received in the wake of the passing of local music legend Ellis Kell, so to honor his legacy and support his family, the RME will host a benefit concert “to give back to a family whose impact on our community is immeasurable.”

The RME says the “Peace, Love, and Joy of Music: Ellis Kell Family Benefit Concert” will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Great Hall of the River Center from 5-11 pm.

All proceeds will go to the Kell family. Advance tickets sales will soon be available. The concert will feature live music, silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle, poster sales and more.

For more information, visit the concert’s event page on Facebook.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s