River Music Experience to host benefit concert for Kell family

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The River Music Experience has said they are overwhelmed by the support they have received in the wake of the passing of local music legend Ellis Kell, so to honor his legacy and support his family, the RME will host a benefit concert “to give back to a family whose impact on our community is immeasurable.”

The RME says the “Peace, Love, and Joy of Music: Ellis Kell Family Benefit Concert” will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Great Hall of the River Center from 5-11 pm.

All proceeds will go to the Kell family. Advance tickets sales will soon be available. The concert will feature live music, silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle, poster sales and more.

For more information, visit the concert’s event page on Facebook.