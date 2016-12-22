sandburg-mall-store-owners-seeing-fewer-holiday-shoppers-this-year

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) – Many shoppers are trying to get their last minute items as we head into the final days before Christmas. It’s a different story at the Sandburg Mall in Galesburg, though, with their doors set to close in the new year.

“We’re concerned, we’re concerned, it’s going to be a tight Christmas,” Universal Sporting Goods co-owner Holly Shore said.

She says this will be their store’s last Christmas in the Sandburg Mall.

“A lot of people think the malls been closed already from what I’ve been hearing from other customers telling us, so hopefully it’ll pick up the last couple days,” Universal Sporting Goods co-owner Jim Smith said.

Shore and Smith say this is a time when business is usually booming.

“It’s our bread and butter,” Shore said.

But this year, they say their sales are struggling.

“It’s definitely quite a bit slower this year than it was last [year],” Smith said.

“When I was younger and we came in here for Christmas, there was always a huge crowd at Christmas time and we’re like less than a week from Christmas now and there’s almost no one in here,” Paul Qualls of Galesburg said.

He says he believes the decline in shoppers has a lot to do with businesses leaving the area.

“Nobody wants to come into Galesburg because there’s nowhere to shop,” Qualls said.

He says that’s taking away from a place where he’s made a lot of good holidays memories over the years.

“Everyone always came out here to watch the train display and then the train displays even coming down, it’s like how you going to get rid of that?” Qualls said.

Qualls says when the mall closes in March, holiday shopping will be a lot more difficult.

“We’d have to go to Peoria or the Quad Cities either way and it’s 45 minutes either direction,” he said.

He’s hopeful, though, that some of his favorite stores, like Universal Sporting Goods will stay in the area.

“I don’t want it closing, I enjoy coming in just to look at what he’s got,” Qualls said.

Shore and Smith say they’re hoping to make that possible.

“It’s going to be hard to make the money to be able to move to be real truthful,” Smith said.

As we’ve reported, new owners of the Sandburg Mall sent store owners a letter in Nov. saying tenants would need to be out by March to make way for demolition.