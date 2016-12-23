A photographer with an eagle eye

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – “For me, photography is very much a puzzle I have to solve.”

With every click of his Canon, C.J. Morton develops a piece of that puzzle. It’s very much an art of its own.

Morton got serious about digital photography last year, and upped his game. “I wonder if I can make these guys look like superstars,” he recalled of his decision to try sports photography.

Now, he gets a kick out of taking literally thousands of pictures of the Pleasant Valley high soccer team always looking for that super shot.

“I think it’s the challenge for me, seeing what I can do as a photographer.”

“I think I’m much better, but I’ve got a long way to go.”

