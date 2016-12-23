Branstad: Girls death led to human services agency change

Published:
Nicole M. Finn, 42, of West Des Moines, Iowa is charged with first-degree murder and Joseph M. Finn II, 45, of Riverdale, Iowa, is charged with kidnapping in connection to the Oct. 24 death of their daughter, Natalie J. Flynn, 16. (West Des Moines Police)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Terry Branstad says the state has made personnel changes at the Department of Human Services following the death of a West Des Moines teenager who was left in an allegedly abusive home despite reports made by a neighbor.

According to a medical examiner, 16-year-old Natalie Finn died from denial of critical care. A neighbor reported to police that Natalie had regularly asked for food before her death. Her mother, Nicole Marie Finn, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of kidnapping and several other counts of child endangerment and neglect. Natalie’s father, Joseph Finn II, is charged with three counts of each of kidnapping, child endangerment and neglect.

It wasn’t immediately clear of the couple has an attorney.

